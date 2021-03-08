Ex-Con Carjacker Who Was Run Over, Pinned By Newark Police Car Takes Plea In Federal Court

A Newark ex-con who was run over and pinned by a city police car as he tried to flee an armed carjacking took a guilty plea in federal court on Tuesday, authorities said.

Jared Walker, 24, had to be rescued after being run over while hiding in snow-covered grass shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2020.

Walker had just taken a 2008 Ford E-350 van at gunpoint from its driver, who eventually managed to escape and call police, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Walker hit a police car and several other vehicles with the van before crashing through a fence and into a parking lot, authorities said at the time.

Officers were searching for Walker, who’d bailed out, when they heard screams and found him pinned under their car.

They also recovered the gun, loaded with 13 rounds of ammo, Honig said.

Walker, who already had a gun conviction on his record, was treated at an area hospital and eventually recovered from his injuries.

He took a deal from the government rather than face trial, pleading guilty to carjacking, using a gun in a violent crime and having the weapon as a convicted felon during a videoconference Tuesday with a federal judge in Newark.

U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi scheduled sentencing for Dec. 14.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI and officers of the Newark Police Department with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Samantha C. Fasanello of her Violent Crimes Unit.

