Englewood Family Members Bitten By Their Bulldog

Two Englewood family members were hospitalized for treatment after their bulldog bit them Thursday morning, authorities said.

The attack on the 51-year-old wlman and 18-year-old man by the American Bulldog in the 400 block of Westview Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. “appeared to be unprovoked,” Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

Both of their injuries were serious but not life-threatening, Torell said.

“The Englewood Health Department was notified and will be conducting a follow-up investigation,” he said.

