Driver, 65, Injured In State Line Rollover

A 65-year-old driver was hospitalized with back and neck injuries Tuesday after rolling his sedan near the Bergen/Rockland border.

The driver got out under his own steam following the crash outside the Northvale Square Shopping Center on Livingston Street, barely 100 yards from the New York State line.

Firefighters from Northvale and Tappan, NY, responded along with borough police and the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps, which took him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Orangetown police temporarily closed their end of Route 303. Livingston Street was closed at the other side of the crash scene.

