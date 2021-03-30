Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Restaurant Worker From Montvale Charged With Collecting 600 Child Porn Images
News

Driver, 65, Injured In State Line Rollover

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Livingston Street rollover in Northvale near the Rockland line.
Livingston Street rollover in Northvale near the Rockland line. Photo Credit: Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps

A 65-year-old driver was hospitalized with back and neck injuries Tuesday after rolling his sedan near the Bergen/Rockland border.

The driver got out under his own steam following the crash outside the Northvale Square Shopping Center on Livingston Street, barely 100 yards from the New York State line.

Firefighters from Northvale and Tappan, NY, responded along with borough police and the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps, which took him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Orangetown police temporarily closed their end of Route 303. Livingston Street was closed at the other side of the crash scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.