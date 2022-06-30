Dozens Of Geese Hauled Off, Gassed To 'Control' Growing Population In Jersey Shore Town

Nearly 50 Canada geese were hauled off in a truck and killed by a wildlife management company on the Jersey Shore to control the population, according to reports and wildlife officials.

The USDA-approved method for killing the geese is using carbon dioxide and gassing them in crates, a wildlife advocate tells Daily Voice.

Goose Control Technology told News12 New Jersey they rounded the geese up on Saturday, June 25. A photo surfaced on social media showing dozens of geese being packed into a U-Haul truck. The borough initially told a News12 reporter they were using a dog to chase geese.

The geese could not be contained in any other way, Spring Lake borough officials told NJ Advance Media.

"On these beautiful summer mornings, that's when they do this," said Susan Russell, wildlife policy director with the Animal Protection League of New Jersey. "No one is arguing that goose poop is fun."

Russell confirmed the gassing method for adult geese. Unborn goslings are killed by shaking their eggs, a process called egg addling, Russell said.

