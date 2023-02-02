Double-Play NJ Powerball Ticket Wins $50K

A double-play Powerball ticket won $50,000 in the Wednesday, Feb. 1 drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 09.

One double Play ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn winning the $50,000 double play prize.

That ticket was purchased at Spirit’s Unlimited, 941 Route 37 West, Toms River in Ocean County.

The Double Play drawing results for Wednesday, Feb. 1, were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $700 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:59 pm.

