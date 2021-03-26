Crash At Mahwah Railroad Bridge Knocks Heavy Machinery Off Trailer

A piece of heavy machinery nearly got knocked off its trailer when it struck an overpass Friday morning near the Mahwah train station.

The plow-sweeper was severely damaged when it struck the railroad bridge on Ramapo Avenue near South Railroad Avenue while being towed around 9:30 a.m.

New Jersey Transit engineers and a township DPW crew were among the responders summoned.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The road remained closed temporarily.

The site of repeated crashes, the bridge has a clearance of 9½ feet.

