Car Slams Into Basement Of Hawthorne Home

Jerry DeMarco
Aftermath of the crash into the Goffle Hill Road home in Hawthorne.

Two people were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a sedan plowed into the basement of a Hawthorne home.

The driver was more seriously injured than the passenger when the Volkwagen slammed right through the ground-level wall and down into the basement of the Goffle Hill Road home around 3:30 p.m., Fire Chief Joseph Sperenza said.

A tow truck was summoned to remove the vehicle and a building inspector to determine the amount of structural damage to the house.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

