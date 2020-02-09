Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brazen Burglars In Bergen Jewelry Store Heist Flee Across GWB In Purple Muscle Car

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Northvale Jewelry Exchange
Northvale Jewelry Exchange Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Burglars outraced pursuing police across the George Washington Bridge after breaking into a Bergen County jewelry store before dawn Wednesday.

Borough police responding to a burglar alarm at the Northvale Jewelry Exchange on Livingston Street shortly after 5 a.m. found the front glass door shattered and several pieces of jewelry scattered outside the store, Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

Witnesses said they heard glass breaking and then observed a purple Dodge Charger speed away, Ostrow said.

Police with several agencies heard the Northvale police alert and began chasing the Charger, the chief said.

It was last seen heading across the GWB to Washington Heights.

Surveillance footage shows two bandits getting out of the sedan in front of the store, then breaking in and collecting jewelry, Ostrow said.

The chief asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help identify those responsible call the Northvale Police Department: (201) 768-5900.

