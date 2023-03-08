Boonton Police Captain Stole Personnel, IA Files From HQ, Stashed Them At Shore, In Edison: AG

A Boonton police veteran who claimed he’d been harassed because of his role as a union negotiator was captured on surveillance video stealing his own internal affairs records along with computer drives containing department data, state authorities charged.

Capt. Stephen Jones, 42, of Toms River, was his department’s officer-in-charge when he removed at least five computer towers, “three of which contained police information, including files on internal affairs matters,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said on Wednesday, March 8.

Jones also stole his own personnel and internal affairs files, which he stashed at his in-laws’ home in Edison, the attorney general alleged.

The captain brought the computer towers home, he said.

Surveillance video captured the April 13, 2022 thefts, Platkin said.

Jones was charged with computer theft, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with public records and falsifying them following an investigation by Platkin’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability.

He remained free pending a first court appearance.

Deputy Attorney General Eric Cohen is prosecuting the case for the OPIA Corruption Bureau, Platkin said.

Jones sued the town and two administrators last fall, alleging that he endured years of harassment and retaliation for his role as a union negotiator and a leader of the department.

