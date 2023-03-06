Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Body Retrieved From Passaic River, Foul Play Not Suspected: Police

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik's forensic detectives with Clifton police on a bridge overlooking the riverbank.
Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik's forensic detectives with Clifton police on a bridge overlooking the riverbank. Photo Credit: Adam Pacyga for DAILY VOICE

The death of a 63-year-old Clifton man whose body was found on the banks of the Passaic River on Sunday isn't considered suspicious, authorities said.

Investigators were trying to determine how he ended up there on March 5.

They're conducting interviews with potential witnesses and others while seeking any video from the area.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigators is asked to call Clifton police: (973) 470-5900.

