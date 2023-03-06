Body Retrieved From Passaic River, Foul Play Not Suspected: Police

The death of a 63-year-old Clifton man whose body was found on the banks of the Passaic River on Sunday isn't considered suspicious, authorities said.

Investigators were trying to determine how he ended up there on March 5.

They're conducting interviews with potential witnesses and others while seeking any video from the area.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigators is asked to call Clifton police: (973) 470-5900.

