Body Found At Base Of Palisades Believed To Be Missing Bergen Man

The body of a man that was retrieved from the foot of the Palisades was believed to be that of a distraught local resident who'd gone missing a week ago, authorities said.

The body was found near the base of the cliffs beneath the State Line Lookout in Alpine near the Hudson River shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

Members of the Closter Ambulance & Rescue Corps and East Bergen Rappel Team had begun helping PIP police search for the missing 52-year-old Demarest resident on July 20, Walter said.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office picked up the decomposed body, which had been on the cliffs through the hottest week of the year.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as authorities try to positively identify the victim.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

SIMPLY DIAL: 9-8-8Or text CONNECT: 741-741. You are not alone.

******

