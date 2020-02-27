Contact Us
'Biggest Scratch-Off Ever:' NJ Lottery Launches Super 50 Scratch-Off For 50th Year

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The New Jersey Lottery is celebrating its 50th year with the release of what it's calling the "biggest scratch-off game ever."

The 96-square-inch Super 50 Scratch-Off, a ticket more than twice the size of any previous scratch-off, will be released Monday, March 2, lottery officials announced.

The ticket will sell for $10 and offers various prizes, which can be revealed by uncovering the card’s money bags, multipliers and bonus spots.

The ticket's top prize is $500,000.

"Jersey Lottery players love Scratch-Offs, and this is the ultimate BIG game," said James Carey, the Lottery’s Executive Director.

"It offers players an incredible 50 chances to win, making it the perfect way to celebrate 50 years of the New Jersey Lottery."

