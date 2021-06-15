Bergenfield PD: Englewood Burglar Cold-Cocks Victim, Fights Police

An Englewood man wanted for trying to break into an apartment in the middle of the night returned after police arrived and attacked them and the would-be burglary victim, authorities said.

Gage Mann-Magby, 24, fled after trying to climb through a window in the West Main Street building shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

Responding Officer Michael Alvarez was investigating with Sgt. Kyle Witty when Mann-Magby returned.

He punched the tenant in the face and charged the officers, repeatedly kicking and elbowing them as they tried to take him into custody, Duran said.

They eventually subdued him with pepper spray, the lieutenant said.

Mann-Magby spit and shouted racist slurs at the officers after they took him into custody, he added.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Holy Name Medical Center for injuries sustained in the struggle, Duran said.

Alvarez and Witty also sustained minor injuries that didn’t require hospitalization, he said.

Mann-Magby was later processed and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Tuesday.

He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, assault, resisting arrest, obstruction and throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer.

