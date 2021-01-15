Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities Probe West Milford Crash That Sent 5 To Hospital, One Serious

Jerry DeMarco
Oak Ridge Road remained closed at Route 23 while the victims were tended to, the wreckage was removed and evidence was collected. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Authorities said they were investigating a West Milford crash that sent three adults and two juveniles to the hospital.

A 57-year-old West Milford woman who was driving a 2002 Toyota Highlander was taken St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with serious injuries following the three-vehicle collision shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Oak Ridge and Cozy Lake roads, they said.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old woman, also from West Milford, and two juvenile passengers in her 2019 Jeep Compass were taken to Morristown Medical Center in Morristown where they were treated for minor injuries, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief James DeVore said in a release.

A 29-year-old woman from Jackson who was driving a 2019 Ford Edge was taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains with minor injuries, as well, they said.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available,” the release said.    

