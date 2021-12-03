Authorities: Paterson Girl, 13, Kidnapped, Raped By Man, 24, She Met Online

A 13-year-old Paterson girl was picked up by a 24-year-old Long Island man she met online and taken to a remote area where he sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Floiran Langumas-Montero of Farmingdale traveled to New Jersey around midnight Oct. 29 for "the purpose of picking up and taking” the girl to an unidentified location in Prospect Park, where he “engaged in sexual intercourse” with her, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Prospect Park Police Chief Ammen Matari said in a joint release Friday.

Langumas-Montero had “met and communicated with [her] online for several months,” they said.

Investigators charged Langumas-Montero with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, luring and child endangerment.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing this coming Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Superior Court in Paterson.

Meanwhile, Valdes asked that anyone with additional information about the incident -- or other incidents involving Langumas-Montero --contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

