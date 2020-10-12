Authentic-Looking Handguns Land Motorist In Jail Following Haworth Stop

They look real, they’re illegal and they can actually cause harm -- especially if an officer mistakes one for the real thing -- authorities said after a Haworth police sergeant found a driver from the Bronx carrying two imitation handguns.

One is an airsoft imitation Glock handgun that Sgt. Gianluca Ragone said he found in a jacket under the seat after stopping Roberto Velasquez, 21, for traffic and motor vehicle violations on Schraalenburgh Road late Wednesday.

The other is a CO2-powered replica of a 1911 Colt .45 found in the trunk, Lt. Justin Fox said.

Ragone got Velasquez’s consent to search the car after smelling pot during the 10:30 p.m. stop, Fox said.

The sergeant found some illegal prescription pills and drug paraphernalia along with the weapons and seven cellphones, he said.

Non-powder guns are considered firearms in New Jersey, subject to similar regulations and restrictions – including requiring a permit to carry one outside the owner’s home or place of business.

This covers air guns, spring guns or pistols or any other weapon that propels a projectile using a spring, elastic band, carbon dioxide, compressed or other gas or vapor, air or compressed air with enough force to injure someone.

Some of the guns can be dangerous, causing permanent eye injuries, deep puncture wounds that damage damage nerves, scarring and severe infections, depending on the distance. Roughly 30,000 people a year are injured by pellet or BB guns, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In rare instances, they’ve even been deadly at close range.

Even if they aren't dangerous, any genuine-looking gun that appears intended -- or could be considered -- for use in a possible crime also is illegal in New Jersey.

The reason behind that law is simple: In a country with an estimated 400 millions guns, distinguishing an imitation from the real thing isn't a decision that law enforcement needs to be making.

Velasquez was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Thursday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on drug and gun charges that include two counts of possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

