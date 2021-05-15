7-Year-Old Child Stabbed Dead In Paterson

A 7-year-old child was stabbed dead Saturday morning in Paterson, authorities confirmed.

The assailant also wounded a 17-year-old victim before police took her into custody following a standoff at the third-floor apartment on North 6th Street off Clinton Street, responders said.

She was seized at 7:40 a.m., a little over a half-hour after the stabbing, they said.

The child was pronounced dead on arrival at at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief statement.

The teen victim was treated at the hospital before being released, they added.

They didn't say whether a suspect had been arrested or identified.

Responders said a negotiator was called for, in addition to firefighters and EMS units, after the woman barricaded herself inside and refused to come out.

