Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

23 NY Waterway Ferries Suspended For Safety Reasons: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A NY Waterway ferry
A NY Waterway ferry Photo Credit: Facebook

Nearly two dozen ferries out of NY Waterway's fleet of 32 that travel between New York and New Jersey were suspended by the Coast Guard for safety reasons, News 4 reported Sunday.

Six of the ferries were since returned to service Sunday, but the company said the ferry service -- which crosses the Hudson River from Bergen and Hudson counties to Manhattan -- would likely experience delays during the rush hour commute Monday morning. Some ferries were expected to travel only every 20 minutes, double the normal 10 minutes, a NY Waterway spokesman said.

The Coast Guard said the inspections revealed unresolved problems with fire safety and other issues. The ferries will be returned to service as the issues are addressed, officials also said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.