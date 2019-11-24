23 NY Waterway Ferries Suspended For Safety Reasons: Report

Nearly two dozen ferries out of NY Waterway's fleet of 32 that travel between New York and New Jersey were suspended by the Coast Guard for safety reasons, News 4 reported Sunday.

Six of the ferries were since returned to service Sunday, but the company said the ferry service -- which crosses the Hudson River from Bergen and Hudson counties to Manhattan -- would likely experience delays during the rush hour commute Monday morning. Some ferries were expected to travel only every 20 minutes, double the normal 10 minutes, a NY Waterway spokesman said.

The Coast Guard said the inspections revealed unresolved problems with fire safety and other issues. The ferries will be returned to service as the issues are addressed, officials also said.

