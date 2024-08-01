Newark Felon Charged With Child Rape In PA: Police

Jose Enrique "Enrico" Rivas, 47 of Newark, NJ, was arrested in New Jersey on a warrant issued by Lebanon City Police on Wednesday, July 31, as detailed in the police release.

Rivas will be extradited to Lebanon, PA, the police explained.

The police became aware of the incident on July 6 and the following happened next as stated in the police release.

"Detective Dory Martin immediately began investigating the report and quickly developed Jose Enrique Rivas as the suspect. As a result of numerous interviews, review of video surveillance, and other methods of investigation."

Rivas was charged with the following in connection, according to the police and confirmed by court documents:

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault - 11 years of age or older.

Felony Sexual Assault.

Felony Aggravated Indecent - complainant under 16 years of age.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent.

Felony Corruption of Minors.

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault.

Misdemeanor Indec Assault Without Consent Of Other.

Rivas is a felon with convictions on the following charges in Pennsylvania (mainly in Lehigh County): theft, trespass, robbery, fleeing, false identification to police, possession with intent to deliver or delivery of a controlled substance, court records show. When he lived in Reading, PA, he was convicted on federal charges after fleeing from authorities at speeds over 100 MPH in the Delaware Water Gap Recreational Area, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. He also pleaded guilty to money laundering concerning fake vouchers through Borinquen Plaza and Maple supermarkets in Newark in 2011, according to a release by the NJ Attorney General's Office.

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more details about this case so check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.