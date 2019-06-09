Family In Union Coping With Second Devastating House Fire

Seven years after fire heavily damaged their home, a family in Union are trying to cope with yet another fire -- one that has left them homeless.

The fire broke out on Revere Avenue near the Maplewood border Sunday night. Union and Maplewood firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 90 minutes but the home sustained heavy damage.

Union fire officials said it was the second time they had been to the house for a fire.

The family has organized a GoFundMe campaign to ask the public's help.

"With a heavy heart and a GRATEFUL spirit I am announcing for those who may not know, my family has experience the loss of our home by fire for the SECOND time in seven years. I cannot express how grateful and blessed I am to still stand strong with each and everyone of them. We are heart broken and don’t know what to do, how to feel or even what to think. The fire destroyed everything and most importantly took all 9 of us out of our home; not to mention our dog Willow," organizers said.

The campaign had reached more than $800 in pledges within a few hours of being launched.

