MORNING RUSH: Tractor-Trailer Fire Jams NJ Turnpike Rush Into NYC

The driver got the rig onto the shoulder of the local lanes near mile marker 117, roughly two-tenths of a mile before the Ridgefield Park exit, shortly after 6:30 a.m. May 16.

Flames spread along the bottom of the trailer as the driver got out safely. Black smoke could be seen for miles.

Ridgefield Park firefighters doused the blaze. No injuries were immediately reported.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause.

