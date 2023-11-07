Meet Mark Harmon At Northvale Book Signing

Mark Harmon, who played the special agent for 20 years on "NCIS" for 19 years will be signing copies of his new book "Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

The book is a real-life account about an NCIS hero, Douglas Wada, the only Japanese American agent in naval intelligence during World War II. Wada posed as an undercover reporter, translated wiretaps from the Japanese Consulate and interrogated America's first captured POW of World War II, according to a synopsis. The book also focuses on Takeo Yoshikawa, a Japanese spy sent to Pearl Harbor to gather information on the US fleet.

Joining Harmon at the signing is co-author Leon Carroll, a former NCIS Special Agent, and a technical advisor for the hit CBS show.

