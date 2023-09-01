Meet Celebrity Fitness Guru Cody Rigsby In Northvale

Rigsby will be signing copies of his new book, "XOXO, Cody: An Opinionated Homosexual's Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness Hardcover" on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. at Books and Greetings in Northvale.

In the book, which is dedicated to Britney Jean Spears, Rigsby chronicles his journey growing up gay and poor in North Carolina to moving to New York, where he went from a dancer struggling to get by to becoming a fitness icon, according to a synopsis. Along the way, Rigsby dealt with the heartbreak of losing his father and best friend to addiction and his time working at nightclubs on the Lower East Side, according to a synopsis.

Rigsby also spills the tea about competing on "Dancing with the Stars" and isn't afraid to tell people who the hottest Backstreet Boy is (Kevin, obv) and his thoughts on grape jelly (don't even).

