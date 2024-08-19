Meet Author Of New Aaron Rodgers Biography In North Jersey

O'Connor will be signing copies of his new biography, "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," at Bookends in Ridgewood on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. O'Connor will be doing a Q-n-A with Jets legend Marty Lyons and former WFAN host and Jets superfan, Joe Benigno.

O'Connor has previously written biographies about coaching legends Bill Belichick and Mike Krzyzewski.

The book dives deep into Rodgers' many news making events, from his opposition to the COVID vaccine to being estranged from his family, according to a synopsis. Rodgers bought a mansion in Cedar Grove when he was traded to the Jets last year.

Rodgers' inaugural season with the Jets ended after only four snaps when he tore his ACL. Rodgers spent several hours with O'Connor, who said he was very gracious and willing to talk about anything, according to Awful Announcing. O'Connor conducted 250 interviews for the book.

