Man Plunges To Death At Fort Lee High-Rise

A 22-year-old out-of-state man jumped to his death at Fort Lee high-rise complex, sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

The body of the North Carolina man was found between buildings at the Horizon House in Fort Lee shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, responders said.

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View
Jerry DeMarco
He apparently was visiting relatives when he jumped from the 17th floor of one of the Horizon Towers off Palisade Avenue a mile south of the George Washington Bridge, they said.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

