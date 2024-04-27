Man Plunges To Death At Fort Lee High-Rise

The body of the North Carolina man was found between buildings at the Horizon House shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, responders said.

He apparently was visiting relatives when he jumped from the 17th floor of one of the Horizon Towers off Palisade Avenue a mile south of the George Washington Bridge, they said.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.