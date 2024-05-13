Lyndhurst Officer Intercepts Stolen SUV Headed Through Town

It was around 10 a.m. May 7 when Officer Michael Scalese spotted the 1999 Honda CRV -- reported stolen out of Jersey City that same day -- heading east on Kingsland Avenue over Ridge Road, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

An alert about the stolen vehicle had gone out just moments earlier, the lieutenant said.

Elizabeth Machado Dearias, 35, was arrested, charged with receiving stolen property and released pending court action, Auteri said. Two females she was with were released without charges, he said.

