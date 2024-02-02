Overcast 42°

Longtime Home Depot Employee Killed In Crash Behind Route 9 Store

A longtime Home Depot employee from South Brunswick was killed when his sedan crashed into a trailer of the Route 9 store where he'd worked.

Allen Szucs

Photo Credit: Home Depot (FACEBOOK) / Allen Szucs (FACEBOOK)
Allen Szucs, 55, was pronounced dead in the superstore's parking lot after his 1999 Chevy Malibu slammed into a parked trailer shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, police said.

Szucs, who lived in the Kendall Park section of the township, had been with Home Depot on southbound Route 9 in Monmouth Junction since April 2015, according to his LinkedIn bio.

He most recently had been a tool rental department supervisor

The Perth Amboy Vocational And Technical High School graduate had previously worked for Cablevision for 25 years, it says.

Szucs's Chevy was found wedged beneath a semi-tractor-trailer in the store's loading dock out back.

ANYONE with information that could help authorities investigating the crash is asked to contact Officer Steven Connolly at 732-721-5600 ext. 3821 or sconnolly@oldbridge.com.

