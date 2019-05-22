Wendy Williams' Son Arrested In West Orange: Report

The son of talk show host Wendy Williams was arrested in West Orange Tuesday following a physical altercation with his father, ET reported.

Kevin Hunter Jr. reportedly punched the elder Hunter in the face during a fight at a store, according to a source quoted by ET.

The case has been referred to family court.

The conflict is the latest chapter in Williams' personal life that has played out before millions over the last several weeks. She filed for divorce last month after a woman with whom Kevin Hunter Sr. was having an affair gave birth.

Williams and Hunter have been married for more than 20 years.

