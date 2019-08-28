Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
WATCH: Ridgewood Man A Dead Ringer For Actor George Clooney

Paul Milo
CBSN New York's Nick Caloway interviews George Clooney's New Jersey doppelganger.
CBSN New York's Nick Caloway interviews George Clooney's New Jersey doppelganger. Video Credit: CBS New York

The husband of prominent human-rights attorney Amal Clooney, the actor George Clooney, has a lookalike in Bergen County.

A real estate agent from Ridgewood, David Siegel told CBS he turns heads when he walks down the street or goes shopping at the mall, thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the star of such movies as From Dusk Till Dawn, Ocean's 11 and its sequels, The Perfect Storm and a slew of others.

Siegel even makes a little extra money on the side as a Clooney impersonator.

Check out the video above and see for yourself.

