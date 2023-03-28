Trenton High School Dropout Jay-Z Worth $2.5 Billion, Forbes Says

Who said you need a high school diploma to earn billions? Not Jay-Z, that's who.

The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter and dropped out of Trenton Central High School during his sophomore year, was named the world's first billionaire rapper by Forbes in 2019.

His net wealth is now estimated at $2.5 billion, the business mag said. Sean "Diddy" Combs is a distant second-place finisher at about $1 billion.

Jay-Z, who is married to Beyonce, once relied on dealing crack cocaine for income, according to his lyrics and interviews. Much of his wealth comes from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Usse cognac, so he can fall back on that income when not touring or releasing a new album.

He's also the founder of the Manhattan-based talent and entertainment agency Roc Nation, which has signed countless award-winning artists.

Jaz Z ranks third in net worth among all highest-paid entertainers and 2,076th among all billionaires, both 2022 statistics, Forbes said.

In case you wondered, his wife Beyoncé's net worth was estimated to be about $500 million last year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

