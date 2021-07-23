Popular Edgewater Bagel Shop Expands With Saladworks Location Under Same Roof

A longtime Edgewater bagel shop is expanding with the addition of a Saladworks location under the same roof.

The owners of Mr. Bagelsworth, opened at 725 River Rd. in 1993, have opted to take on a new and exciting business venture with the addition of Saladworks — a fast-casual entree salad franchise.

Saladworks offers more than 60 fresh and healthy ingredients used to craft signature and customizable salads.

“To be able to bring a customizable and healthy option to Edgewater consumers has always been something we strive for,” said Evan Sanders, owner of Saladworks Edgewater.

“Saladworks offers convenient, healthy options, and can be tailored to any preferences and I expect it to be a hit for the people of Edgewater.”

The store is slated to open at the same location on July 27.

Saladworks, 725 River Rd., Edgewater, NJ

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.