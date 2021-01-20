Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
January 20, 2021 Is Palindrome Date That Won't Happen Again For 1,000 Years

Vira Mamchur Schwartz
January 20 and January 21 feature unique number patterns this year. Photo Credit: Vira Mamchur Schwartz

If seven is your lucky number you're in for a treat on January 21, 2021. 

Wednesday's date is a palindrome date. What does that mean? Backwards or forwards you get the same date numerically: 12021. 

This palindromic date won’t happen again for 1,000 years.

Such dates are considered lucky in many parts of the world, although it does depend on how you write them — whether day-month-year (the most common) or month-day-year (as we do in the U.S.) or even year-month-day (the International Organization of Standards preference created for international uniformity, also known as ISO 8601). The year 2021 is an unusual one in that there will be 22 palindromic dates on the calendar.

For the number nerds out there, 9 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 creates a very unique moment in time: It will be the 21st hour of the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century. This day is especially considered lucky because it includes 12 sevens, and many consider seven the luckiest number of all. 

