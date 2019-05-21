Fun, Healthy Treats On The Menu At Sweetberry Bowls, Coming Soon To Bloomfield

Sweetberry Bowls, an eatery specializing in fruit smoothie bowls, wraps and other healthy snacks, is expanding its New Jersey presence with a new store in Bloomfield, the company announced.

The restaurant, which has locations in Little Falls, Jersey City, Glen Rock and several other towns in New Jersey, says its most popular menu items include its signature acai bowl (frozen acai, bananas and apple juice, with three varieties to choose from) and its pitaya bowl (blended frozen papaya, pineapple and coconut milk, also with three varieties).

Other popular items include its green bowls (kale, spinach, banana, pineapple and coconut milk), Thai mango salad, oatmeal bowls with several topping choices, Baja wrap and the Bird of Paradise smoothie.

Sweetberry Bowls will be located at 56 Broad St. and is scheduled to open around May 27. Click here for updates.

