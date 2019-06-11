Contact Us
Comic Artie Lange Leaving Jail, Will Head Back To Rehab: Report

Paul Milo
Artie Lange following his arrest last month
Artie Lange following his arrest last month Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

Comedian Artie Lange will be released from the Essex County jail at the end of the week to resume his participation a drug rehabilitation program, Radar Online reported Monday.

“He will remain in the Essex County Jail, which is located in Newark, until the end of the week when he is expected to be moved to a treatment facility for a variable length stay,” a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor told Radar. “He will continue in Drug Court probation.”

Lange, a 51-year-old Union native, was arrested last month for violating the conditions of the court-ordered rehabilitation program. He has had a number of arrests on drug-related charges, including heroin possession.

Lange, a Hoboken resident and former longtime sidekick of radio personality Howard Stern, was arrested for possession May 12, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said. That arrest was unrelated to the violation that led to his current stay in jail, Fontoura also said.

While serving his sentence in Newark, Lange suffered medical complications from diabetes and required treatment multiple times, Radar also reported.

