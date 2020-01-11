Best Bergen County Pizzerias, According to Yelp

Craving a cheesy and piping hot slice of pizza in Bergen County? Check out these local pizzerias, which are top-rated on Yelp.

1. La Gondola Pizzeria & Restorante (1300 Route 17 N. in Ramsey)

With a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating, La Gondola Pizzeria & Restaurant offers dozens of specialty Italian pies in a cozy atmosphere. Popular varieties include the Butcher Boy (sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mozzarella and tomato sauce on thick crust) and the Mamma Mia (fried chicken, sweet peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce on thick crust).

2. S. Egidio (17 N. Broad Street in Ridgewood)

S. Edigio in Ridgewood has a menu as unique as its name. Boasting a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating and more than 400 reviews, the pizzeria offers the best of the best when it comes to authentic Italian pies. Popular varieties include the Tirolo (fior di latte, fresh ricotta, speck, hazelnut and local honey) and the Pugliese (burrata cheese, cherry tomato, shaved black truffle, parmigiano and basil).

3. Uncle Louie’s Pizza (754 Franklin Avenue in Franklin Lakes)

Uncle Louie’s offers the perfect combination of casual and classic Italian eats. With a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating, the joint is known for crafting specialty creations like the Eggplant Rollatine Pizza (breaded eggplant with ricotta and tomato sauce) and the Chicken Francese Pizza (thin crust pan-style pizza with chicken Francese and mozzarella).

4. Kinchley’s Tavern (586 N. Franklin Turnpike in Ramsey)

Thin crust pizza is the star of the show at Kinchley’s Tavern, which earned a 4/5-star Yelp rating. Eccentric pizza options include the Garbage Pie (pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers and anchovies) and the one-of-a-kind Kinchley’s Creamed Spinach Pie.

5. The Plank Pizza Co. Beer Parlor (383 Market Street in Saddle Brook)

Finally, Plank Pizza Co. Beer Parlor in Saddle Brook is among Bergen County favorites, boasting a 4/5-star Yelp rating and nearly 450 reviews. Pair a cold brew with one of the joint’s specialty pies like the C.A.B. (garlic avocado cream sauce topped with cilantro-lime chicken, sliced avocado, bacon and mozzarella cheese) and the Sunday Dinner (homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy and mozzarella cheese).

