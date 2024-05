The vehicles collided at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Stegman Street at 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 17, according to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.

Victims said the collision triggered the police car's airbags.The victims were taken to Jersey City Medical Center with what responders said were all minor injuries.An investigation into the cause was continuing.

