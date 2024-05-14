ICE Moves To Seize Accused Molester In Hackensack Family Sleepover

Diego G. Buri-Mora, 35, was seized on Tuesday, May 14 by Hackensack police, who notified members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

The incident “was reported to have occurred while the juvenile was visiting family members,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A joint investigation by his detectives and city police “revealed that Diego Buri-Mora inappropriately touched the juvenile while the juvenile slept at the family member’s home,” the prosecutor said.

Buri-Mora, who’s married, was charged with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement swiftly filed a formal request that Buri-Mora remain held until a hearing can be held to determine his residency status in the United States.

Such detainers are sought whenever immigrants suspected of living here illegally are jailed.

An immigration judge will hold a hearing in federal court in Newark to determine whether Buri-Mora should be deported – and if so, when.

If a local judge in Hackensack orders Buri-Mora’a release for some reason -- say, bail reform -- ICE has requested 48-hour notice so that immigration agents can take custody of him.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton has honored detainer requests for defendants who've been charged with or convicted of felonies.

