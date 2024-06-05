Flight Attendant Out Of Newark Airport Dies After Spinout Crash On Route 78

A tractor-trailer was parked and unoccupied on the right shoulder on Route 78 West in Lebanon when a Subaru driven by Friedel-Hoffman entered the area and struck the left rear of the truck just after 9 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

The crash caused the Subaru to spin out and hit a Volkswagen passenger car traveling in the right lane, police said. Friedel-Hoffman was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A graduate of Northampton High School, Friedel-Hoffman worked at her family's local business, The Gourmet Inn, according to her obituary on the Schisler Funeral Home website. She would, however, go on to earn her bachelor's degree in special education from Kutztown University.

Friedel-Hoffman switched careers to become a flight attendant. For the past 37 years, she's been flying with United Airlines, based out of Newark, her normal route being from New Jersey to India, her obituary reads.

"She became quite a humanitarian, finding homes, jobs, and financially supporting destitute children who married, had families and adopted more children," according to the obit. "They would always look forward to seeing her for over 15 years. "

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Schisler Funeral Home in Northampton, followed by a private internment, according to an obituary.

To view her obituary, click here.

