Lady Gaga's Six-City Summer Tour Includes MetLife Stadium Stop

MetLife Stadium will be the last of just six stops on Lady Gaga's elusive summer tour, "The Chromatica Ball."

Presented by Live Nation, the tour first stops in Paris July 24 and moves on to London, Toronto, Boston and Chicago, with the final leg in East Rutherford scheduled for August 19.

Tickets and VIP packages for the East Rutherford show will be sold starting Monday, March 16.

Each ticket includes a copy of the performer’s new album, Chromatica, which is set for an April 10 release.

Meanwhile, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to Lady Gaga’s very own Born This Way Foundation , an organization that “supports the wellness of young people through an evidence-based approach,” the website says.

Click here for more on the “The Chromatica Ball” tour.

