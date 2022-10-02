Jersey Shore's Oceanfest Returns After 2-Year COVID Hiatus

Oceanfest is back, baby.

The day-long Fourth of July event is making its big return this summer after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, according to its website.

With a steady decline in New Jersey's coronavirus cases, "it is the perfect time to bring Oceanfest back,” Co-chair Esther Cohen told NJ Advance Media.

Oceanfest is held along the Long Branch boardwalk from Pier Village to Seven Presidents’ Park.

It will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, and feature live music, more than 40 food vendors, arts and crafts, and beach activities, according to NJ.com. Fireworks blast off at 9:15 p.m.

Click here for more on Oceanfest 2022.

