The young worker escaped injury when her Nissan Rogue hit the front of Godwin Nail & Spa on Godwin Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 15.

The front door and two planters took the brunt of the impact.

The building was spared any serious damage.

Ridgewood police and firefighters responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

