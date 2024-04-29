Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Emotionally Disturbed Resident Sets Fire To Cliffside Apartment: Sources

An emotionally disturbed man set a fire in his Cliffside Park apartment and left, investigators said.

238 Palisade Avenue, Cliffside Park

Authorities found the man at his sister's home after the two-alarm blaze was set in a second-floor apartment in the three-story brick building on Palisade Avenue near Washington Place shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, they said.

Borough police and firefighters responded. No injuries were reported.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification and borough police detectives collected evidence.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Deputy Chief Jeff Angermeyer confirmed that the fire was considered suspicious and that Arson Squad detectives are investigating.

