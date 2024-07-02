Dump Truck Driver Cited For Disregarding A Stop Sign In Fatal South Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

Lamaas Arthur, 55, of Port Norris, received citations for disregarding a stop sign and careless driving, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash was on Thursday, June 20 in Commercial Township.

No criminal charges had not filed as of Tuesday.

New Jersey State Police said that Arthur had "numerous motor vehicle violations."

Brandy Woolson, 43, of Port Elizabeth, a mother of four, was killed in the crash, Daily Voice previously reported here and here. Four children also were injured in the crash, State Police said.

Arthur was traveling north in a Mack dump truck on Steep Run Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, police said. The truck hit the side of Woolson's Chrysler SUV which was traveling west on Highland Street. they said.

The children in Woolson’s vehicle — a 16-year-old girl, two 4-year-old boys and a 2-year-old girl — were taken to an area hospital for moderate to minor injuries, police said.

Arthur also faces an earlier shoplifting charge for stealing $200 worth of goods, according to the Commercial Township Municipal Court. He's due in court on that charge on July 30, a court clerk said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign for Brandy Woolson had raised more than $25,000 as of Tuesday. Judith Finch is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of Brandy's husband, Philip Woolson.

Brandy was employed by the NJ Department of Corrections for the past eight years where she held several positions between Bayside and South Woods State Prisons, according to an obituary published by Hoffman Funeral Home.

Brandy was an EMT for several area squads and was involved in 4-H, the local PTA, and the school board. Her husband of 17 years, Philip, is a lieutenant at South Woods State Prison, according to the state Department of Corrections.

In addition to her husband, Brandy is survived by her four children, Cecilia, Hudson, Aaron and Hazel; her father, Edgar Scott II (Cathy); her mother, Maryann O’Brien; grandmother, Reeann Scott; brothers, Ed Scott III (Camry) and Jack O’Brien (Rebecca); and sister, Jackie Bowman (Doug).

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.