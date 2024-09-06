DPW Worker Sean McClinton, Of Sussex County, Dies In Motorcycle Crash, 23

A graduate of Pompton Lakes High School in 2020, McClinton was employed at the Pompton Lakes Department of Public Works at the time of his passing.

As of Friday, Sept. 6, the fundraiser has raised more than $2,400. McClinton is survived by his parents Scott and Linda, his brother Scott, and his girlfriend, Alex along with numerous family members and friends, according to his obituary from Richards Funeral Home. He was predeceased by his brother, Joshua and his sister, Jennifer, his obituary reads.

Tributes poured in for McClnton after his passing.

"Sean you would always brighten everybody’s day with your happiness," a mourner wrote on his tribute page. "We love and miss you RIP sweet angel fly high."

"Sean was one of the nicest kids I have ever had the pleasure of teaching," another mourner wrote. "Just really a kind, gentle soul! He had been so broken-hearted by the loss of his sister when I met him and we had a connection because of the sadness that sometimes plagues the spirit. My heart is so broken at this news…I am so sorry. My family and I are praying for his family and loved ones"

Visitation was held Friday, September 6, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home in Riverdale.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.