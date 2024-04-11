Dirt Bicyclist Struck, Killed On Clifton Street

A 2007 Honda bike driven by the as-yet unidentified rider collided with a Honda CRV at the corner of Lakeview Avenue and East 11th Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, they said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint release.

The SUV driver remained at the scene.

