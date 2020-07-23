Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Point Pleasant Woman With Young Daughter Charged With Downloading Child Porn
Business

Ulta Beauty To Close 19 Stores

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Ulta Beauty has plans to close 19 shops, though the company has not outlined which of its stores have a date with the chopping block.
Ulta Beauty has plans to close 19 shops, though the company has not outlined which of its stores have a date with the chopping block. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Ulta Beauty announced plans to close 19 stores this year.

Shops slated to get the ax have not been announced, but the beauty supplies chain has shops across New Jersey that could be impacted.

Ulta Beauty top officials blamed COVID-19’s economic disruption as the reason for the cuts.

Even while it closes some stores, Ulta Beauty has plans to open 30 more. Efforts will be made to transfer employees from closed shops to new or already existing ones, the company said in a press release.

In New Jersey, Ulta has stores in Edgewater, Clifton, Maywood, Garfield, Cedar Knolls, Wayne, Montvale, Livingston, Clark, Paramus, Ramsey, Kearny, Holmdel, Watchung, East Brunswick, Bound Brook, Parsippany, South Plainfield and Rockaway.

Ulta operates 1,500 to 1,700 stores in the U.S.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.