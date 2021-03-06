OpenTable Says These 22 Restaurants Define New Jersey Dining

Garden State dining comes in many different forms: from quaint and cozy diners to bustling bistros, the state’s culinary landscape truly has something for everyone.
A total of 22 eateries made OpenTable’s new list of the “restaurants that define New Jersey dining.”
Scroll down to view the full list, which is divided into sections for North, Central and South Jersey.
North Jersey:
- The Saddle River Inn, Saddle River
- Hunan Taste, Danville/Montclair
- La Isla, Hoboken
- Mesob, Montclair
- Felina, Ridgewood
- Forno’s of Spain, Newark
- Mehndi, Morristown
- Serenade, Chatham
- Jockey Hollow, Morristown
- Razza, Jersey City
Central Jersey
- Lambertville Station, Lambertville
- The Frog & The Peach, New Brunswick
- Delta’s, New Brunswick
- Mistral, Princeton
- Semolina, Red Bank
Jersey Shore/South Jersey:
- Grand Tavern, Neptune
- La Cita, Cherry Hill
- Setaara, Atlantic City
- Peter Shields Inn, Cape May
- Capriccio, Atlantic City
- Deauville Inn, Strathmere
- Tre Famiglia, Haddonfield
