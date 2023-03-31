Deaths Lead To Recall Of Hoverboards Sold At Target Due To Possible Fire Hazard

Tens of thousands of scooters and hoverboards are being recalled nationwide due to faulty batteries that could pose a fire hazard and already led to the death of two young girls in Pennsylvania.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced this week that approximately 53,000 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards are subject to recall due to their lithium-ion battery backs that can overheat and cause a fire.

Officials say that a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister died from a fire on April 1, 2022 in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, which the Hellertown Borough Fire Marshal determined was caused by a 42-volt Jetson Rogue that was the point of origin of the fire, which also left their parents with smoke inhalation injuries.

There have also been multiple other reports of the recalled scooters/hoverboards burning, sparking, or melting, several of which went up in flames.

Recalled scooters/hoverboards have two wheels with light up hubcaps and come in black, blue, red, pink, and purple with a black platform with Jetson is printed on one side of the body and on the top of the footpads.

Affected units were manufactured from 2018 through 2019 and have a UL certification label and serial number on the bottom of the unit, and they do not have a barcode on the bottom of the unit.

Units with a barcode next to the serial number are not included in the recall.

The charge port on affected units has three pins and is located to the left of the power button. Units with a charge port that has just one pin and is located to the right of the power button are not included.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled items and return them to Jetson for a full refund. Anyone impacted will be contacted by the company directly.

Recalled scooters/hoverboards were sold at Target stores and online nationwide between August 2018 through June 2019 and on the Ride Jetson website from January 2019 through November 2021.

