Best Burger Spots In North Jersey

A great burger doesn't have to be fancy. Throw a juicy patty between two buns, add the fix-ins in between and boom, you have yourself a burger.
But if you're looking for some variety, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the best burger joints in North Jersey, each one uniquely delicious.
The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
BERGEN
- Steve's Burgers, Garfield: 506 Route 46 and 68 Passaic St.
- Rony's Rockin' Grill, Bergenfield: 83 N Washington Ave.
- The Iron Horse, Westwood: 20 Washington Ave.
- The Fireplace, Paramus: 718 Route 17
- ReBar, Lodi: 132 Essex St.
ESSEX
- Stuffed Grassfed Burgers, Montclair: 150 Valley Road #1
- Cloverleaf Tavern, Caldwell: 395 Bloomfield Ave.
- Krugg's Tavern, Newark: 118 Wilson Ave.
- Tavern 292, Fairfield: 292 Passaic Ave.
- Super Stuffed Burgers, Springfield: 529 S Springfield Ave.
HUDSON
- Left Bank Burger Bar, Jersey City: 194 Newark Ave.
- Hudson Burgers & Beers, North Bergen: 4404 Bergen Tpke.
- White Star Bar, Jersey City: 230 Brunswick St.
- Green Rock Tap & Grill, Hoboken: 70 Hudson St.
- Onieal's, Hoboken: 343 Park Ave.
HUNTERDON
- Tavern 519, Frenchtown: 650 Rt. 519
- Platform One, Flemington: 41 Rt. 12
- Clinton Burger Co., Clinton: 10 Leigh St.
- Juniper Hill Restaurant and Bar, Annandale: 73 Beaver Ave.
- Anton’s at the Swan, Lambertville: 43 S. Main St.
MORRIS
- Office Tavern Grill, Morristown: 3 South St.
- The Committed Pig, Morristown: 28 W. Park Pl.
- The Thirsty Turtle, Florham Park: 186 Columbia Turnpike
- The After Char-Broil Grill & Ice Cream, Flanders: 195 Rt. 206
- Jersey Johnnys Grill, Pequannock Township: 25 Newark Pompton Turnpike
PASSAIC
- The Taphouse, Wayne: 344 French Hill Road
- Maggie's Town Tavern: 10 Van Ness Ave, Little Falls/1082 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne
- Munchy's, Little Falls: 139 Newark Pompton Turnpike
- Grasshopper Too, Wayne: 26 Erie Ave.
SUSSEX
- Salt Gastropub, Stanhope: 109 Rt. 206
- Cow Patty’s, Wantage: 154 Rt. 23
- Elias Cole, Sussex: 1176 Rt. 23
- Smokey’s Brick Oven Tavern, Vernon: 2 Vernon Crossing Rd.
- Sheridan’s Lodge, Newton: 631 Limecrest Rd.
UNION
- Urban Burger, Cranford: 13 Eastman St.
- White Diamond Restaurant, Clark: 1207 Raritan Road
- Huck Finn Diner, Union: 2431 Morris Ave.
- 30 Burgers, Linden: 510 E St Georges Ave.
WARREN
- Brass Rail Restaurant & Bar, Phillipsburg: 840 Belvidere Rd.
- Sullivan’s on the Main, Phillipsburg: 371 S. Main St.
- Warrenside Tavern, Stewartsville: 511 Rt. 173
- Washington Diner Restaurant, Washington: 6 Rt. 31
- James On Main, Hackettstown: 105 Main St.
