Best Burger Spots In North Jersey

A great burger doesn't have to be fancy. Throw a juicy patty between two buns, add the fix-ins in between and boom, you have yourself a burger.

But if you're looking for some variety, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the best burger joints in North Jersey, each one uniquely delicious.

The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

BERGEN

Steve's Burgers, Garfield: 506 Route 46 and 68 Passaic St.

Rony's Rockin' Grill, Bergenfield: 83 N Washington Ave.

The Iron Horse, Westwood: 20 Washington Ave.

The Fireplace, Paramus: 718 Route 17

ReBar, Lodi: 132 Essex St.

ESSEX

Stuffed Grassfed Burgers, Montclair: 150 Valley Road #1

Cloverleaf Tavern, Caldwell: 395 Bloomfield Ave.

Krugg's Tavern, Newark: 118 Wilson Ave.

Tavern 292, Fairfield: 292 Passaic Ave.

Super Stuffed Burgers, Springfield: 529 S Springfield Ave.

HUDSON

Left Bank Burger Bar, Jersey City: 194 Newark Ave.

Hudson Burgers & Beers, North Bergen: 4404 Bergen Tpke.

White Star Bar, Jersey City: 230 Brunswick St.

Green Rock Tap & Grill, Hoboken: 70 Hudson St.

Onieal's, Hoboken: 343 Park Ave.

HUNTERDON

🍔🍔It’s National Cheeseburger Day🍔🍔 Come get one (or five) of Chef Steve’s delicious short rib CHEESEBURGERS! Call for pickup or reservations ☎️☎️. 908-660-4519 Posted by Tavern 519 on Friday, September 18, 2020

Tavern 519, Frenchtown: 650 Rt. 519

Platform One, Flemington: 41 Rt. 12

Clinton Burger Co., Clinton: 10 Leigh St.

Juniper Hill Restaurant and Bar, Annandale: 73 Beaver Ave.

Anton’s at the Swan, Lambertville: 43 S. Main St.

MORRIS

It's #NationalBurgerDay ‼️ Come by and enjoy a Tavern burger this weekend to kick off the holiday weekend...linktr.ee/OfficeTavernGrill Posted by The Office Tavern Grill on Friday, May 28, 2021

Office Tavern Grill, Morristown: 3 South St.

The Committed Pig, Morristown: 28 W. Park Pl.

The Thirsty Turtle, Florham Park: 186 Columbia Turnpike

The After Char-Broil Grill & Ice Cream, Flanders: 195 Rt. 206

Jersey Johnnys Grill, Pequannock Township: 25 Newark Pompton Turnpike

PASSAIC

The Taphouse, Wayne: 344 French Hill Road

Maggie's Town Tavern: 10 Van Ness Ave, Little Falls/1082 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne

Munchy's, Little Falls: 139 Newark Pompton Turnpike

Grasshopper Too, Wayne: 26 Erie Ave.

SUSSEX

Salt Gastropub, Stanhope: 109 Rt. 206

Cow Patty’s, Wantage: 154 Rt. 23

Elias Cole, Sussex: 1176 Rt. 23

Smokey’s Brick Oven Tavern, Vernon: 2 Vernon Crossing Rd.

Sheridan’s Lodge, Newton: 631 Limecrest Rd.

UNION

Urban Burger, Cranford: 13 Eastman St.

White Diamond Restaurant, Clark: 1207 Raritan Road

Huck Finn Diner, Union: 2431 Morris Ave.

30 Burgers, Linden: 510 E St Georges Ave.

WARREN

Brass Rail Restaurant & Bar, Phillipsburg: 840 Belvidere Rd.

Sullivan’s on the Main, Phillipsburg: 371 S. Main St.

Warrenside Tavern, Stewartsville: 511 Rt. 173

Washington Diner Restaurant, Washington: 6 Rt. 31

James On Main, Hackettstown: 105 Main St.

