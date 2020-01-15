Bergen County Restaurant Openings

A new pizzeria, several cafes and liquor lounges are coming to Bergen County.

Here are a few of the eateries coming to your towns.

Koala Lounge, Hackensack: This hookah bar and Middle Eastern hang-out spot is now open on Main Street. Come for lunch, dinner brunch and stay for dance parties, complete with DJs. Open now at 91 Main St.

Koala Lounge is opening on Main Street in Hackensack. Ibrahim khal

Sender's Smoke Joint, Teaneck : How about some kosher BBQ? Chef Alexander Remer says he combines classical techniques with influences from the "provincial" fare of his youth. The menu boasts smoked wings, pizzas, wings tacos and more. Open now at 190 West Englewood Ave.

Sender's Smoke Joint is open in Teaneck. Gabe Gilbert

Evoli Pizza, Hackensack: This family-owned pizza joint will be the first eatery in the city with an operable garage door, according to Alexander-Anderson Real Estate Group CEO Eric Anderson, the property developer. The restaurant will open on the first floor of the 1920s retail building with an apartment on the second and third floors. The pizzeria will open in the next 30 days, Anderson said, and boast outdoor seating. Coming to 5 Atlantic St.

Evoli Pizza is opening at 5 Atlantic St., in a 1920s retail building soon-to-be home to a pair of upstairs apartments, as well. Cecilia Levine

Inside Evoli Pizza Cecilia Levine

Five 13, Franklin Lakes: Beer, hand-crafted cocktails and other specialty drinks are poured at this new liquor lounge and bar. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 794 Franklin Ave.

Five 13 is now open in Franklin Lakes. Marta Alfano

Five 13 Lounge Marta Alfano

Sol Restaurant, Woodcliff Lake: Blue Moon may be gone, but this Mexican Latin eatery will be moving in. Traditional Mexican fare (tamales, enchiladas and tacos) along with high-quality skirt steaks, paella and seafood are on the menu, according to Sol's website. Vegetarian and gluten-free options also available. Opening later this month or next at 42 Kinderkamack Road.

